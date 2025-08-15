Bank Holiday today, August 15 for Independence Day!

With the country gearing up to mark India's 79th Independence Day on Friday, August 15, banks nationwide will be closed as a compulsory holiday in the Reserve Bank of India calendar. Physical branch transactions such as depositing cash, cashing cheques, and passbook updations will be impacted by the closure.

The Long Weekend

The Independence Day holiday will be preceded by Janmashtami on Saturday, August 16, which has been declared a bank holiday in many states, such as Gujarat, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Telangana, Rajasthan, Jammu, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Meghalaya, Srinagar, and Andhra Pradesh. This will result in customers in these states experiencing a three-day bank closure, from Friday to Sunday.

Digital Banking to the Rescue

Though physical branches will remain shut, banking services can be availed through mobile banking, internet banking, UPI, and card transactions. These channels will allow customers to carry out fundamental transactions like bill payments, fund transfers, and checking account balance.

Preparation for the Holiday

Customers are recommended to take a few precautions to avoid delays and last-minute hassles:

Clear pending urgent transactions in advance, such as depositing cheques, bill payments, or fund transfers, before Friday.

Make basic transactions through electronic banking channels.

Verify with your bank to ensure that branches will operate on August 16 in your city.

State-wise Bank Holiday List

Customers are requested to refer to the list of bank holidays for their state and schedule their transactions appropriately. While some states will be celebrating Janmashtami as a bank holiday, others may not.

By making advance arrangements and utilizing digital banking channels, customers can minimize the impact of the bank holiday and complete their financial transactions without interruption.

