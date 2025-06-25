Axiom Mission 4: Shubhanshu Shukla Creates History - Full Coverage

India has entered a new chapter in space exploration. Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, an officer from the Indian Air Force, has flown into space as the pilot of the joint ISRO-NASA Axiom-4 mission. The Falcon-9 rocket launched from the Kennedy Space Center on Wednesday afternoon (Indian time) with four astronauts, including Shukla.

After traveling for about 28 hours, the crew is expected to reach the International Space Station (ISS). The rocket successfully completed all stages of its flight. From orbit, Shukla sent a proud message:

“We are orbiting Earth… India’s human space journey has begun. Jai Hind… Jai Bharat.”

In a prior interview, Shukla stated,

“I am not just carrying equipment—I carry the hopes of over a billion people.”

The docking process to attach the spacecraft to the ISS is scheduled to begin around 4 PM tomorrow (Indian time).

Historic Moment Watched by Millions

Millions of people watched the launch live. Shubhanshu Shukla is the second Indian to go to space after Rakesh Sharma, who flew in 1984. His proud parents watched the launch, with his emotional mother Asha expressing overwhelming joy and pride, even shedding tears. Later, she hugged family members and danced with happiness.

#WATCH | Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: Parents, relatives of IAF Group Captain & astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, celebrate as #Axiom4Mission lifts off from NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida, US. The mission is being piloted by India's IAF Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla. pic.twitter.com/JmbodqjyEy — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2025

Before the Launch

Before heading to space, Shukla listened to his favorite songs to relax. Reports say he had the patriotic song "Vande Mataram" from Hrithik Roshan's movie Fighter on repeat. Space agencies often allow astronauts to listen to music before launch to help them stay mentally calm.

Praise from Backup Pilot

Captain Prashanth Balakrishnan Nair, who served as the backup pilot for Axiom-4, praised Shukla’s confidence and dedication. He noted that Shukla was deeply focused on the mission.

About the Mission

The Axiom-4 mission was initially scheduled for late May 2025 but was delayed seven times due to various reasons. It has now launched successfully. This is India’s first mission to the ISS, and Shukla is playing a leading role as the mission pilot.

Quick Facts about Shubhanshu Shukla

Date of Birth: October 10, 1985 (Age: 39)

Hometown: Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh

Family: Father Shambhu Dayal Shukla, sister Suchi Shukla, wife Kamna (a dentist), son Kiyash (6 years old)

Inspiration: Deeply moved by the 1999 Kargil War; inspired by an airshow at age 14

Education:

BSc from National Defence Academy (2005)

M.Tech in Aerospace Engineering from IISc Bangalore

Joined IAF: 2006 as a fighter pilot

Aircraft flown: Sukhoi-30 MKI, MiG-29, MiG-21, Jaguar, Hawk

Flying experience: Over 2,000 hours

Notable Moment: Participated in the 2019 Balakot Air Strikes

Astronaut Training: In Russia (Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Center) and Bengaluru

Selected as astronaut: In 2019 for ISRO's Gaganyaan Mission

The Axiom-4 Mission at a Glance

The mission is a private spaceflight organized by Axiom Space, in collaboration with NASA, ISRO, ESA, and SpaceX. Four astronauts from different countries will stay at the ISS for 14 days and conduct over 60 scientific experiments, with Shukla personally handling seven key experiments in biology, medicine, and technology.

This mission is considered a stepping stone for India’s Gaganyaan human spaceflight program, and an effort to deepen India’s role in international space collaboration.

International Crew Members

Peggy Whitson (USA) – Mission Commander, retired NASA astronaut, record-holder for most time in space (675 days)

Sławosz Uznański (Poland) – Mission Specialist, scientist with the European Space Agency

Tibor Kapu (Hungary) – Mission Specialist, part of Hungary’s HUNOR space program

Budget and Funding

The Department of Space (DoS) allocated ₹715 crore for this mission. By December 2024, ₹413 crore had been spent, with an additional ₹135 crore added for the current financial year. The remaining ₹168 crore is expected to be used by March 2026. This includes costs for Shukla’s space journey, training, scientific experiments, and technical requirements.