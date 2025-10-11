Assam Police SLPRB Result 2025 Declared: Check Constable, Sub-Inspector, and Other Post Results

The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has officially announced the results for the recruitment of Constables, Sub-Inspectors (SI), and various other posts today, October 10, 2025, at 11:30 AM. Candidates who appeared for the exams can now check and download their results from the official SLPRB website www.slprbassam.in using their login credentials.

The recruitment process included multiple stages such as the Common Written Test (CWT), Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), and Trade Proficiency Test (TPT) for Constable (AB & UB) and equivalent posts in Assam Police and other departments.

How to Download SLPRB Result 2025 PDF

Visit the official website: www.slprbassam.in

Log in using your registered credentials.

Click on the relevant result link for your post.

Download and save the SLPRB Result 2025 PDF for future reference.

Candidates can also download the SLPRB Result PDF directly through the link provided on the official portal. In case of any difficulty, candidates are advised to contact the helpline numbers mentioned in the official notification.

Stay updated with the latest recruitment news and results for Assam Police and allied departments.