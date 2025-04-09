April 10: Holiday for Schools or Not?

The birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir, the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism, will be celebrated on April 10, 2025. On this occasion, schools in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Gujarat will remain closed. Mahavir Jayanti, a significant festival in Jainism, falls on the 13th day of the Chaitra month in the Indian calendar, and its date changes every year. In 2025, it will be observed on April 10 (Thursday).

While schools in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Gujarat will be closed, some states may not observe a holiday. In certain regions, it may also be considered an optional holiday for employees. Banks and government offices in these states will remain closed.

As Mahavir Jayanti is celebrated in different parts of India, holiday schedules may vary based on local regulations.

Note: Please check with local authorities to confirm holidays in your area.