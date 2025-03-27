April 1 to April 6: Unseasonal Rain alert for Mumbai, Maharashtra: Holidays for Schools Likely

A forecast has been issued warning of unseasonal rains across Maharashtra from April 1 to 7. This alert comes after several parts of the state have already experienced unseasonal rains, resulting in significant losses for farmers.

The Konkan belt, which comprises Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, and Goa, has also been hit. The farmers are told to harvest wheat and onion crops by March 31, as the state will experience widespread rains for seven straight days.

The rains are likely to impact various regions of the state daily, including Pune and Mumbai. Vidarbha, Marathwada, Khandesh, and the Konkan belt are also likely to get unseasonal rains.

Though the rains will bring some disruptions, schools are not likely to announce holidays. In some places where the rains are extremely heavy, schools might think about announcing a holiday. Parents and students should refer to their local authorities for updates.

This unseasonal rain warning is a concern for farmers, who are already struggling due to the effects of earlier unseasonal rains. The state government and farmers should take precautions to reduce losses.

The areas that are likely to receive unseasonal rains are Mumbai, Pune, Vidarbha, Marathwada, Khandesh, Konkan coast, Sangli, Miraj, Solapur, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, and Goa.

Farmers are advised to take the necessary precautions to protect their crops from unseasonal rains. They should harvest their wheat and onion crops by March 31 and stay updated with the latest weather forecast to plan accordingly.

