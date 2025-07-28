Aadhaar Card Update: Changing Name, Address & Phone Number Made Easy

In a bid to streamline Aadhaar services, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is set to launch a simplified online process for updating key personal information — eliminating the need to visit an Aadhaar centre.

Starting November 2025, a revamped online system will allow citizens to efficiently update crucial Aadhaar details such as name, address, date of birth, and phone number. In a welcome move, address updates will remain free of cost on the 'My Aadhaar' portal until June 14, 2026.

UIDAI will verify identity using existing government documents like PAN cards, passports, and ration cards. Additionally, utility bills such as electricity bills may be accepted as valid address proof if standard documents (like a rental agreement or passport) are unavailable.

In another digital upgrade, UIDAI is also developing a new mobile app aimed at making Aadhaar services more user-friendly. The app will enable users to carry a secure digital version of their Aadhaar, complete with a scannable QR code, reducing the need for physical copies.

The move is part of UIDAI’s broader vision to make Aadhaar more accessible and reduce bureaucratic hurdles for the public. By digitising these essential services, the authority aims to increase transparency, minimize delays, and ensure timely updates—especially for citizens in remote or underserved areas who may find it difficult to visit enrolment centres.

With over 1.3 billion Aadhaar holders across the country, these reforms are expected to benefit millions and further solidify Aadhaar's role as the cornerstone of India’s digital identity ecosystem.