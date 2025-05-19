4 Days of Bank Holidays in May 2025: Dates and Details

Indian banks will be closed for four days in May 2025. Customers need to know about these holidays so that they can schedule their banking operations accordingly. Following is a list of the bank holidays that are coming in May 2025:

Bank Holidays in May 2025

May 24: Banks will be closed throughout the nation as it is the fourth Saturday.

May 25: Banks will be closed on Sunday.

May 26: Banks will be closed in Tripura to celebrate the birthday of Kazi Nazrul Islam.

May 29: Banks will close in Himachal Pradesh on Maharana Pratap Jayanti.

Types of Bank Holidays

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) classifies bank holidays into three categories:

Negotiable Instruments Act holidays: These holidays apply to all banks and are typically national holidays.

Holidays according to the Negotiable Instruments Act & Real-Time Gross Settlement Holidays: These holidays influence the settlement of transactions and are normally observed on particular days.

Bank account closing holidays: These holidays are unique to individual banks or areas and might not affect all customers.

Banking Services During Holidays

Even though banks are closed on particular days, customers are still able to use different services, including:

ATMs: Operational on most days, unless otherwise indicated by the bank.

Digital Banking: Services of online banking are available 24/7 so that customers can operate their account and do transactions.

Internet Banking: Customers can operate their account and perform transactions from the internet, even on holidays of the bank.

Planning Ahead

By knowing the bank holidays in May 2025, customers can schedule their banking accordingly and save themselves the hassle. It's always a safe bet to confirm with your bank about any special holiday hours or service interruptions.

