National Women’s Hockey: Odisha, Maharashtra, Bengal win on Day 6

Ranchi, March 25 (IANS) Hockey Association of Odisha, Hockey Maharashtra, and Hockey Bengal secured another win in their respective matches on the sixth day of the Final Phase of the National Women’s Hockey League at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astro Turf Hockey Stadium here on Tuesday.

In the first match, the Hockey Association of Odisha defeated Hockey Mizoram 1-1 (SO 2-0) in Pool A.

Sanjana Kiro (5’) opened the account on the scoreboard as she scored a goal in the first quarter for the Hockey Association of Odisha. On the other side, Laltlanchhungi (55’) scored the equaliser for Hockey Mizoram in the final minutes of the game.

Drupti Naik and captain Sumi Mundari scored in the shoot-out out of the first three chances they got. Namsi Jarika (GK) stood out to be the star of the game as her heroics saved the day after saving all four strikes by Hockey Mizoram in the shoot-out.

In the other match on Tuesday, Hockey Maharashtra defeated Manipur Hockey 4-0. Sanika Chandrakant Mane (3’), Tanushree Dinesh Kadu (36’), Sanjana Raikwar (54’) and Nikku Gurjar (59’) scored for Hockey Maharashtra.

In the next match, Hockey Bengal defeated Hockey Maharashtra 1-0. Both teams restricted each other from scoring through most of the game. But Shanti Horo (59’) turned the fate of the game for Hockey Bengal after scoring the deciding goal in the last minute of the match.

Earlier, on the fifth day of the Final Phase of the National Women’s Hockey League 2024-2025, Hockey Association of Odisha, Hockey Mizoram, Hockey Maharashtra and Hockey Jharkhand registered win in their respective matches.

Hockey Association of Odisha defeated Hockey Haryana 2-0 in Pool A, while Hockey Mizoram overcame Hockey Madhya Pradesh 2-1 in another Pool A match. In another match, Hockey Maharashtra defeated Hockey Bengal 4-2 in Pool A to secure its first win in the tournament, while in the last match of the day, Hockey Jharkhand defeated Manipur Hockey 8-0 In Pool A.

