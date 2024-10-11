National Tennis C'ship: Aahan to play finals in two categories in Fenesta Open

New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) Odisha’s Aahan will play in the finals of the girls singles Under-16 and Under-14 categories at the 29th Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship during the ongoing junior week of the tournament at the DLTA Complex here on Friday. In the girls' Under-16 singles semifinals, Aahan defeated Angel Patel of Gujarat 7-5, 6-0 in straight sets to set up a final with Maharashtra’s Aishwarya Jadhav, who beat Delhi’s Yashika Shokeen 6-4, 6-3.

Aahan also got the better of Avipsha Dehury 6-1, 6-0, to reach the final of the Under-14 category. She will now face Maharashtra’s Prathsarthi Mundhe, who beat Deepshikha Vinayagamurthy 6-2, 6-4 in straight sets.

Third-seed Samarth Sahita continued his winning run to reach the final of the boys' Under-16 singles category after beating top seed Prateek Sheoran of Haryana 6-3, 6-1 in the semis. Karan Thapa also reached the final with a 6-1, 6-4 straight sets win over Delhi’s Aashravya Mehra.

India’s largest domestic tennis tournament supported by DCM Shriram Ltd., is being held under the aegis of All India Tennis Association and Delhi Lawn Tennis Association.

Meanwhile, the boys' singles Under-14 semis saw Maharashtra’s Aradhya Mhasde beating Fazal Meer of Tamil Nadu 6-1, 6-3 in straight sets. Raghav Sarode of Maharashtra defeated Vivaan Vidasaria 6-3, 6-2 to reach the final.

Besides the prestigious titles, the winners are awarded prize money, from a total prize pool of over Rs 21.55 lakh, and Kit Allowance in the junior categories. The winners and runners-up in the U16 and U14 singles events will also receive a Tennis scholarship of ₹25,000 each.

The qualifying and main draw matches in the Boys and Girls Under-16 and Under-14 categories will go on till October 12.

