National Shooting C'ships: Maharashtra's Ananya Naidu wins women's 10m Air Rifle gold

Bhopal, Dec 31 (IANS) Maharashtra’s Ananya Naidu won the women’s 10m Air Rifle event of the ongoing 67th National Shooting Championship Competitions (NSCC) (Rifle) with a score of 252.5 in the final at the M.P. State Academy (MPSA) shooting range here on Tuesday.

She trumped the experienced Meghana Sajjanar of the Railways by a mere 0.2 points for a first senior national title. The bronze went to R. Narmada Nithin of Tamil Nadu, who bowed out with a score of 231.3.

The winner took a lead of 1.4 after the first five-single-shots series itself and never looked back. In the final two shots of the 24-shots final, both Ananya and Meghana scored a total of 20.6 points, enthralling audiences in the Finals Hall as well as those glued online.

The qualification result showed Ananaya in the 8th position. Statemate Arya Rajesh Borse topped with a total score of 633.3 points while Narmada Nithin gave a consistent performance both in the qualifications and in the finals by maintaining her position in the top 3 of the scoreboard. She qualified second with a score of 632.9 points.

Ananya gave a spectacular performance by converting her last rank in qualification to the eventual winner.

In the 10m Air Rifle Junior Women event, Gautami Bhanot secured the first position with a score of 251.5. The silver medallist, Mayuri Laxman Pawar (Maharashtra) and Gautami, both tied at 168.0 points at one stage, but a tally of 21.6 in the next two shots to Mayuri’s 20.5, helped Gautami regain her lead. The 3rd position was secured by Disha Dhankar (Haryana) with a score of 229.9 points.

