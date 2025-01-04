National Shooting C'ship: Saurabh Chaudhary, Varun Tomar in Air Pistol final

New Delhi, Jan 4 (IANS) Former world No.1 Saurabh Chaudhary representing the Railways, and multiple international medallist Varun Tomar of the Army, are among the final eight who will be vying for the Men’s 10m Air Pistol national title in the 67th National Shooting Championship Competitions (NSCC) for Pistol events at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting range, here on Sunday.

At the end of the qualifications, nobody could overhaul Saurabh’s national record of 591, shot a few days earlier. Varun shot 585 to finish third among the almost 1339 shooters who finished their qualification rounds. The Army marksman was among three including teammate Pradhyumn Singh and Haryana’s Parmod, to make it to both the senior and junior finals.

The men’s final will see three Army shooters line up alongside Saurabh, along with Parmod and Mayank Choudhary, and Aakash Bhardwaj of Rajasthan. Gagandeep (582), will be the only shooter from Punjab to make the finals start with his 582 giving him the final qualifications spot.

Finals schedule on Sunday (January 5):

10:00 A.M- 10m Air Pistol Men

11.30 A.M- 10m Air Pistol Men (Junior)

01.00 P.M.- 10m Air Pistol Men (Youth)

02.15 P.M- Victory Ceremony

