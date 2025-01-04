Punjab Congress leaders caution Delhi residents against ‘fake’ AAP promises

New Delhi, Jan 4 (IANS) As the electoral battle heats up with escalating verbal exchanges between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the rivals BJP and Congress, the Punjab unit of grand old party on Saturday issued a warning of sorts for the city residents.

Many Congress leaders from Punjab cautioned people of the city against ‘fake and bogus’ promises of Aam Aadmi Party and its supremo Arvind Kejriwal. They warned women in particular over Rs 2,100 monthly stipend promised to them by AAP supremo. They said that similar promises were made in Punjab three years ago but nothing has been done till now.

Addressing a press conference at city’s Vijay Chowk, host of Congress leaders including Punjab unit president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, CLP leader Partap Singh Bajwa along with AICC treasurer Ajay Maken and Delhi unit chief Devender Yadav reminded the people of Delhi about AAP supremo’s poll promises in Punjab and how that went unheeded despite being three years in power.

Both Warring and Bajwa pointed out that almost three years have passed since AAP formed government in Punjab and yet promises remain unfulfilled.

Warring also said that Congress leaders from Punjab will extensively campaign across Delhi during the assembly elections to inform and impress upon the people about ‘fake promises' AAP and its supremo.

"When Kejriwal was asked at that time from where he will get money for these populist schemes, he had said, he will generate Rs 20,000 crore every year from sand mining and Rs 34,000 will be saved by curbing corruption," he said.

Punjab CLP leader Partap Bajwa urged people of Delhi that if they want progress and development, they must vote for a Congress government.

Referring to 15-year rule of Congress rule under late Sheila Dikshit, he said that they were the glorious years of progress.

He alleged that AAP convenor was committing ‘fraud of the century’ by lying to daughters, mothers and sisters, by promising to pay them Rs 1,000 every month and backing out later.

He further said that the people of Punjab were now ruing and regretting voting the AAP to power in the state.

Congress treasurer Ajay Maken reiterated his ‘Farziwal’ jibe on the former Delhi Chief Minister and said that his claims stand validated by the ‘revelations’ by Punjab Congress leaders.

He added that he will hold a detailed press conference at the Delhi PCC office on Sunday and make further revelations.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.