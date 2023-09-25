National Physical Disability T20: BCCI secretary Jay Shah unveils trophy in Goa

New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) BCCI secretary Jay Shah unveiled the trophy for the upcoming 3rd National Physical Disability T20 Cricket Championship 2023 at the Goa International Cricket Stadium.

BCCI president Roger Binny, BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla and IPL chairman Arun Singh Dhumal were also present on the occasion. Representing the Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI), secretary Ravikant Chauhan and joint secretary Squadron Leader Abhay Pratap Singh (Retd) were also in attendance.

Ravikant expressed gratitude to Jay Shah for his support in providing a powerful platform for thousands of disabled cricket players across the nation.

He highlighted that the BCCI is not only endorsing the event but is also supporting it as a merchandise partner, providing two complete sets of jerseys, cricket kits, and cricket balls to all participating players.

The 3rd National Physical Disability T20 Cricket Championship 2023 is a collaborative effort between DCCI and Narayan Seva Sansthan, an organisation dedicated to assisting and rehabilitating disabled individuals across the country for many decades.

This championship will see the participation of 24 state-level disabled cricket teams, uniting 384 disabled cricketers. Over ten action-packed days, a total of 63 matches will be played, including 60 league matches, 2 semi-finals, and one grand final, all hosted on four different cricket grounds in the enchanting city of Udaipur.

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh has been appointed as the brand ambassador for the tournament.

