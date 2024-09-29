National Karting Championship: Ruhaan Alva regains Senior Max title

Chennai, Sep 29 (IANS) Local lad, 11-year-old Rivaan Dev Preetham (MSPORT) stamped his authority in the Micro Max category and retained the title here on Sunday in the fifth and final round of the MECO-FMSCI National Karting Championship Rotax Max Classes 2024, at the Madras International Karting Arena.

In the senior Max class, Ruhaan Alva (MSPORT) emerged National champion while Pune’s 12-year-old Arafath Sheikh (Crest Motorsports) annexed the crown in the Junior Max category gathering just enough points even as Chennai’s Eshanth Vengatesan (MSPORT) did the double by winning both pre-finals and finals.

The three National champions qualified to represent India in the Rotax Max Challenge finals in Sarno, Italy, from October 19 to 26.

On a day of exciting action, Rivaan, cheered on by his supporters, had to work hard for his victory in the pre-finals, but finished second behind Chennai’s Rehan Khan (MSPORT) in the finals in a battle that went down to the wire. Rehan overtook Rivaan a couple of corners before the finish for a deserving win.

Competition in the Junior Max was razor sharp. Eshanth Vengatesan dominated the heats, pre-finals and finals winning by the proverbial country mile starting from pole position. His efforts, though, were not enough to fetch him the championship. Arfath Sheikh had to contend with traffic and some stiff opposition behind the leader, but ultimately, he garnered enough points to clinch the championship.

Ruhaan Alva, the front-runner in the championship stakes in the Senior Max category, was unlucky not to win the pre-finals as he was twice shunted and finished seventh but gained enough points to stay on top of the leaderboard. Chennai’s Varun Hari Praveen led a 1-2 finish for Peregrine Racing with Bengaluru’s Ishaan Madesh.

In the finals, Ruhan made a few spots to tuck himself behind leader, fellow-Bengalurean Rohaan Madesh (Peregrine Racing) and after a few failed attempts to overtake, he seemed content with a P2 finish with which he sealed the championship, his second after the maiden win in 2021.

