National Finals: Delhi SA overcome Rajasthan 3-2; Odisha, Assam secure second straight wins

Fatorda (Goa), April 11 (IANS) Delhi SA secured their first win of the Dream Sports Championship Football 2025 girls' National Finals with a hard-fought 3-2 victory over a resilient Rajasthan FA side on Friday. Having lost their first match against Kerala FA, it was a much-needed win for the team from Delhi. This comes after impressive wins for Odisha FA and Assam FA, with both teams securing their second victories in the ongoing U-17 football competition.

Neetika Negi opened the scoring for Delhi in the 23rd minute before Deeva doubled their advantage ahead of halftime. Captain Anitha D. added a third in the 63rd minute, which proved decisive as Rajasthan mounted a spirited comeback through goals from Manju Kanwar and a penalty conversion by captain Sanju Kanwar in the 46th & 74th minutes, respectively.

In the second game of the evening, Odisha FA demonstrated their attacking prowess with a commanding 3-0 victory over Kerala. Ipsita Rout netted twice in quick succession, with the first goal coming just four minutes into the match.

This was followed by another strike three minutes later to give Odisha a comfortable early lead. Kiran Deep sealed the result with a well-taken goal in the 62nd minute as Odisha's defense kept Kerala at bay throughout the contest to secure a clean sheet and an impressive three points.

Meanwhile, the day's other fixtures saw Jharkhand FA cruise to a 3-0 victory over Karnataka State FA.

Anamika opened the scoring for Jharkhand FA with an early strike in the 8th minute. Later, Sanjna and Rashmi got their names on the scoresheet as well in the second half. While Sanjna scored the team's second goal in the 75th minute, Rashmi struck in the 90th minute to hand the side a comfortable win.

In the morning's second fixture, Assam FA made a solid comeback against Goa FA after conceding a goal in the first half. Pearl Fernandes handed Goa FA the lead in the 39th minute.

But Assam FA scored the equalizer after Karina Narah netted one in the 54th minute. The side then took the lead in the 71st minute, courtesy of a strike from the skipper Rupi Barla, to eventually win the match.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.