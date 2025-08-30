Nat Sciver-Brunt reflects on Kate Cross' omission ahead of Women’s World Cup 2025

New Delhi, Aug 30 (IANS) England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt has opened up on the tough selection call that saw seasoned all-rounder Kate Cross miss out on the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 squad, describing it as a difficult moment but also a sign of England’s growing bench strength.

“Being left out is never nice, and for someone who has been a mainstay of our side for a really long time, it probably has another level to it. It's really tough when these sorts of things happen, but that is where we want to be as an England side, having huge decisions to make every time you select a squad or an XI," Sciver-Brunt was quoted by ICC from media reports from England.

She added that, in a broader sense, such decisions reflect positively on the team: “I think in a roundabout way it's a positive for where we are as a group and a squad. The more that can happen, the better our team will be.”

Sciver-Brunt, who was named captain after Heather Knight stepped down in March, will lead England in their pursuit of a fifth Women’s Cricket World Cup title. Having been sidelined with an Achilles issue during the summer, the seam-bowling all-rounder is now ready to take on more bowling responsibilities at the marquee tournament.

“I've been bowling in practice, and my body is feeling really good. That is the plan, to bowl a few overs out there,” Sciver-Brunt said at the launch of the Sage Small Business XI competition. “Contributing in every facet is something I love to do, and I'll be really happy to contribute with the ball again.”

England will open their World Cup 2025 campaign against South Africa on October 3 in Guwahati, aiming to blend experience with depth as they seek to reclaim the title.

