Nasum and Tanzid help Bangladesh seal series with nine-wicket victory over the Netherlands

Sylhet, Sep 1 (IANS) Bangladesh stormed to an unassailable 2-0 lead in their three-match T20I series against the Netherlands with a dominant nine-wicket victory in Sylhet on Monday. The hosts bowled out the visitors for just 103 in 17.3 overs before chasing down the target in 13.1 overs, making it their third-quickest run chase in T20Is (where overs weren’t reduced).

Opting to bring in Nasum Ahmed in place of Rishad Hossain, Bangladesh were rewarded instantly as the left-arm spinner dismissed Max O’Dowd and Teja Nidamanuru off successive deliveries in the third over. Nasum finished with 3 for 21, while the pace duo of Taskin Ahmed (2-22) and Mustafizur Rahman (2-18) continued their good form.

The Netherlands’ batting faltered once again, with seven batters dismissed in single digits. Only three reached double figures, and Aryan Dutt (30 off 24) was the lone bright spot, hitting the only six of the innings before being bowled by Mahedi Hasan. The visitors failed to capitalise on Bangladesh’s sloppy fielding, which included two missed run-outs and a dropped catch, and eventually folded for 103.

Bangladesh’s reply began briskly, with openers Tanzid Hasan and Parvez Hossain Emon attacking in the Power-play. Emon (23 off 21) survived an lbw review but fell to Kyle Klein in the sixth over. Litton Das chipped in with 18 off 18, while Tanzid anchored the chase with a composed, unbeaten 54 off 40 balls, striking four boundaries and two sixes.

Tanzid brought up his maiden T20I half-century in the 13th over before finishing the game in style with a straight boundary, as Bangladesh reached 106/3 in 13.1 overs.

With this win, Bangladesh not only secured the series 2-0 but also showcased their bowling depth and top-order strength. The Netherlands, on the other hand, were left ruing another batting collapse, with seven of their 11 players failing to cross double figures.

The final match of the series will be played in Sylhet later this week, with Bangladesh eyeing a clean sweep.

Brief scores:

Netherlands 103 all out in 17.3 overs (Aryan Dutt 30, Vikramjit Singh 24; Nasum Ahmed 3/21, Mustafizur Rahman 2/18) lost to Bangladesh 104/1 in 13.1 overs (Tanzid Hasan 54, Parvez Hossain Emon 23; Kyle Klein 1/20) by nine wickets

