Nargis Fakhri expresses her desire to share screen space with Big B, Ranveer, Vicky, Ayushmann

Mumbai, Sep 12 (IANS) Actress Nargis Fakhri, who left an exceptional mark on the audience's mind with the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer “Rockstar”, has expressed her desire to work with stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khurrana.

The “Azhar” fame star said, “First of many would be Ranveer Singh. I love his energy and the intensity he gets on set. I’d like to do something like a period drama with him.”

Nargis continued, “Another actor I really am impressed with is Ayushmann Khurrana. This guy made a space for himself in the industry with his quirky yet poignant choice of scripts. I really like the simplicity and effortless quality in Rajkummar Rao. He’s truly special whenever he’s on screen.

She expressed her desire to work with megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

“Vicky Kaushal is also doing great! Of course, in stalwarts, I’d love if I can collaborate with Amitabh Bachchan. And of course, would love to team back with Ranbir in yet another Imtiaz Ali film, wouldn't that be fun?”

Nargis’ filmography can be considered as one of the finest and fun-filled for the actress as she had a wonderful opportunity to work with prominent stars such as John Abraham in Shoojit Sircar’s “Madras Cafe” and with Varun Dhawan in David Dhawan's directorial “Main Tera Hero” alongside Ileana D’Cruz.

The actress was last seen in the 2020 action thriller “Torbaaz” which also featured Sanjay Dutt, Rahul Dev, Gavie Chahal, Babrak Akbari and Rahul Mittra. The film premiered on Netflix on December 11, 2020, and received a mediocre response from the audience and critics as well.

Nargis is expected to make a huge comeback with Akshay Kumar's starrer “Housefull 5” which is slated for a grand release in the year 2025.

