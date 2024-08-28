Nandita Roy calls 'Bohurupi' a journey of 12 years, 34 intense days of shooting

Mumbai, Aug 28 (IANS) Nandita Roy of the Bengali filmmaker duo Shiboprosad Mukherjee-Nandita, has shared insights into their upcoming Bengali movie, 'Bohurupi'.

The film, which is touted as Bengal’s first action chase drama, stars Abir Chatterjee, Ritabhari Chakraborty, Koushani Mukherjee, and Shiboprosad. Recently, the film’s pre-teaser was unveiled digitally in light of the horrific murder-rape case at RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata.

Talking about the film, Nandita shared, "Our initial plan was to release the teaser on August 14, but in light of the horrific incident at RG Kar Hospital, we chose to delay it as a mark of respect. As we prepare for our release this Pujo, we’ve opted for a digital launch. 'Bohurupi' is more than just an action drama, and it has been an incredible journey”.

She further mentioned, “The film represents 12 years of careful planning and 34 intense days of shooting across 84 diverse locations. This film reflects the unwavering dedication and passion of everyone involved. Our goal was to redefine the action drama genre in Bengal, and I’m excited to finally share this epic story with our audience”.

The pre-teaser offers a glimpse into a riveting narrative set in Bengal, where two formidable adversaries and their loyal accomplices are at the heart of a high-stakes drama. The story unfolds with a gripping mix of bravery, intense challenges, and a dramatic chase that promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

It touches upon the themes of love, face-offs, and revenge creating a rich tapestry of emotions and action.

Shiboprosad, who stars as Bikram in the film and also serves as co-director, shared, "This project has been very close to my heart. The recent events have shaken us all, and as filmmakers, we have a responsibility to contribute to the conversation about justice and safety. I am grateful to Windows and my co-director Nandita Roy for this opportunity. The teaser is just a glimpse of what’s to come, and I believe it will resonate with viewers now more than ever”.

'Bohurupi' is set to release on Durga Puja.

