Naidu govt defends plan to acquire another 30,000 acres in Amaravati

Amaravati, April 16 (IANS) The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday defended its decision to build an international airport in Amaravati by acquiring an additional 30,000 acres.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister P. Narayana told farmers not to worry and assured them that the government would fulfil all promises made to them. He alleged that some people were trying to create apprehensions among farmers.

He stated at a news conference that an international airport is required in Amaravati for foreign investors to come to Amaravati to set up smart industries.

The minister said that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has set a goal to create large-scale jobs by establishing smart industries in Amaravati instead of polluting industries.

“Foreign investors will have to come to Amaravati to set up smart industries, and for this purpose, Chief Minister Mr Chandrababu Naidu has decided to build an airport to ensure flight connectivity,” he said.

Narayana said that the construction of Amaravati is not just about creating basic facilities. “There is a need to set up smart industries if the people are to come here and if the youth are to get jobs. The establishment of industries is important if the value of farmers' land is to remain stable or increase,” he said.

The minister said that a decision has not yet been taken on whether to go for land acquisition or land pooling, as was done for the Amaravati capital city works.

Narayana said the MLAs favoured land pooling so that the farmers can benefit more when compared with land acquisition.

The minister said that administrative approval has already been received for works worth Rs 64,000 crore in Amaravati, and tenders for most of them have been completed, and works have also begun.

He reiterated that the construction of the state capital will be completed in three years. He was confident that the residences of the officials would be completed within the year. The trunk roads will be completed within a year and a half, and the layout roads within two and a half years. The iconic buildings will be completed within three years, he said.

Bahujan Samaj Party’s (BSP) Andhra Pradesh coordinator and former DGP Jujjavarapu Purnachandra Rao on Tuesday criticised the TDP-led coalition government for its plans to acquire more land. He alleged that the government’s move is a serious blow to the interests of farmers.

Rao demanded that the 60,000 acres already taken from farmers be returned and the capital restricted to Amaravati.

The BSP leader alleged that the land acquisition is being done purely to benefit corporate entities, while the government is turning a blind eye to the real problems of farmers.

The government has reportedly identified about 44,673 acres of land in 11 villages, from which about 33,000 acres will be acquired. All the villages are outside the 29 villages comprising the core capital city area.

In 2015, the then TDP government had mobilised 34,000 acres in the capital city area under the Land Pooling System (LPS). It initially wanted to pool around 37,000 acres in 29 villages, but some farmers refused to join LPS.

In addition to 34,000 acres pooled under the LPS, the government also got around 16,000 acres from various agencies, including endowment, Waqf and forest.

After YSR Congress came to power, the capital city works came to a halt as it announced its plans to develop three state capitals.

After returning to power in June last year, the Chandrababu Naidu-led coalition decided to resume development of Amaravati as the only state capital. It initiated measures to pool the remaining 3,000 acres.

The latest proposal will take the total area of the capital city to 80,000 acres.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.