Nagesh Trophy: Telangana, Gujarat dominate action on Day 4 with easy wins

Hyderabad (Telangana), Dec 26 (IANS) Telangana and Gujarat secured big wins on Day 4 of the ongoing 7th edition of the Men's National T20 Cricket Tournament for the Blind 2024-25, popularly known as the Nagesh Trophy, here on Thursday, maintaining their chances of progressing from Group D with convincing wins.

The Group D league matches of the 7th Nagesh Trophy commenced on Monday with a total of five teams competing for glory in this prestigious tournament.

In the first match of the day played at JB Cricket Ground, Gujarat faced Maharashtra. Gujarat won the toss and elected to field. Maharashtra managed to score only 128/5 in 15 overs. Gujarat won the match by 10 wickets, scoring 129 runs without loss of a wicket in 8.5 overs. Anil Gariya of Gujarat was named Player of the Match for his consistent performance. The match was reduced to 15 overs due to rain.

In the second match, Telangana faced Jammu & Kashmir. Jammu & Kashmir won the toss and elected to bat first. Jammu and Kashmir were bowled out for 120 where Telangana scored 124/2 with more than 7 overs left in the match. Telangana won the match by 8 wickets. Madhu Gunja was named Player of the Match for an outstanding knock of 60 runs off 43 balls.

This year’s league matches of the Nagesh Trophy are being held across six venues and will culminate in the Super 8 stage in February 2025. A total of 28 teams, including squads representing states, union territories, and Indian Railways, are competing for the championships.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.