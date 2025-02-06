Nagesh Trophy: Andhra Pradesh and Delhi set for a thrilling final

Bengaluru, Feb 6 (IANS) The Nagesh Trophy Men’s National T20 Cricket Tournament for the Blind 2024-25 witnessed an action-packed Day 4 as the semifinal clashes determined the two finalists.

The first semifinal saw Delhi create history by reaching their first-ever final, defeating Karnataka by five wickets.

Karnataka set a target of 146/10 in 20 overs, but Delhi’s chase was powered by an explosive innings from Sanjay Kumar Shah, who smashed 80 off 41 balls to claim the Player of the Match honour. Delhi successfully chased down the target in 17.3 overs, marking a milestone moment for the team.

In the second semi-final, Andhra Pradesh continued their dominance in the tournament, securing a seven-wicket victory over Odisha.

Batting first, Odisha posted a competitive 157/4 in 20 overs but Andhra’s chase was led by a stellar performance from D. Venkateshwara Rao, who scored a blistering 89 off 49 balls, earning him the Player of the Match title. Andhra reached 158/3 in just 15.1 overs, securing a place in the finals for a record seventh consecutive time.

With Andhra Pradesh looking to extend their dominance and Delhi eyeing their maiden title, the final showdown is set for Friday at Altiore Sports Oval.

