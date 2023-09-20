Nagelsmann appointed Germany coach on short-term deal

Berlin, Sep 20 (IANS) Former Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann has been appointed temporary head coach of Germany's national football team.

The 36-year-old become the four-time World Cup winners' youngest coach since 39-year-old Jurgen Klinsmann was appointed in 2004, Xinhua reports.

According to media reports, he will take charge of the UEFA Euro 2024 hosts until the end of that tournament next July.

Ten days ago, Hansi Flick left the Germany role after 25 games in charge due to several poor results in friendlies that followed a disappointing group exit at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Former Germany striker Rudi Voller took charge of the team in a friendly against France last week, which Die Mannschaft won 2-1.

Nagelsmann has agreed to a fixed-term deal with Germany as the former Hoffenheim, RB Leipzig and Bayern coach plans to continue his career with a club side next summer.

Reports talk of his contract with Bayern, running until 2026, having been terminated. Bayern are said not to be demanding any further compensation.

Nagelsmann's salary with Germany amounts to 400,000 euros per month, according to reports.

In 2021, the coach left RB Leipzig, signing a contract with Bayern that saw the Bavarian side pay a world record 25 million euros in compensation to his former club.

In March 2023, Nagelsmann was sacked from Bayern, with former Chelsea coach and 2021 Champions League winner Thomas Tuchel succeeding him.

With the German association's reported favorite candidate Jurgen Klopp not available, several former German internationals such as Bastian Schweinsteiger, Philipp Lahm and Michael Ballack pleaded for Dutch icon Louis van Gaal as Germany's next coach.

Reports suggest that Nagelsmann's short-term deal might mean the German association isn't giving up hope of signing Klopp on a long-term contract next summer after Euro 2024.

The current rescue mission comes with only a few friendlies to play until the tournament kicks off in June next year.

After a tour in October to play the USA and Mexico, Germany will then cross swords with Austria and Turkey.

A huge challenge seems to face Nagelsmann, as several positions in the team seem unsettled, in addition to the team's sluggish performances.

Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer is expected to return shortly after a long injury break, to fight for his position with Barcelona keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

During the victory over France, Thomas Muller not only scored but wore the captain's armband after Ilkay Gundogan was substituted.

The relationship between Muller and Nagelsmann is said to be complicated after the forward lost his position in Bayern's starting 11 due to a difference of tactical opinion.

Nagelsmann might have to act with a greater amount of diplomacy in his new job. On the other hand, it is a chance for him to rebuild his tarnished reputation after Bayern fired him.

Before his time at Bayern, Nagelsmann was regarded as German football's coaching wonderboy. It may again require a miracle to bring happiness back to German football fans.

