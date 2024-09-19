N. Korea test-fires new ballistic missile, 'improved' strategic cruise missile

Seoul, Sep 19 (IANS) North Korea test-fired a new-type tactical ballistic missile and an improved strategic cruise missile on Wednesday, as country's top leader Kim Jong Un called for bolstering up the military capability for self-defence when he guided the event, state news agency KCNA reported on Thursday.

The test-fire of the new-type tactical ballistic missile, called Hwasongpho-11-Da-4.5, was aimed at verifying the hitting accuracy at a medium range of 320 km and explosive power of its payload of a 4.5 tonnage super-large conventional warhead, the KCNA said.

North Korea also test-fired a strategic cruise missile whose performance has been highly upgraded for its combat use, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the KCNA.

Kim Jong Un said the security situation makes it an imperative for the country to bolster up the military capability for self-defence, KCNA said.

The North Korean leader stressed the need to continue to bolster the nuclear force and have the strongest military technical capability and overwhelming offensive capability in the field of conventional weapons, it added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.