N Jagadeesan most likely to be called up for fifth Test against England as Pant’s replacement

New Delhi, July 24 (IANS) Wicketkeeper-batter N Jagadeesan is most likely to be given a maiden call-up to the Indian Test team for the fifth Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy game against England as a replacement for the injured Rishabh Pant. An official announcement from the BCCI is expected to come soon.

Sources have told IANS that Jagadeesan is on his way to Chennai from his hometown Coimbatore to initiate the visa process and join the Indian Test squad in England at the earliest. IANS also understands that left-handed wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan, who recently had a county championship stint with Nottinghamshire, was sounded out to join the team.

It is understood that Kishan is nursing a left ankle injury and will not be fit enough to play in time for the Test starting on July 31 at The Oval. There was also a school of thought to call up KS Bharat, who is currently in England for a stint with Dulwich CC for the 2025 Surrey Championship campaign and can come to The Oval in quick time. But it is understood that Bharat, who played seven Tests for India, is completely ruled out of being back in contention to the red-ball team.

There’s also another back-up Indian wicketkeeper in KL Rahul, but whether that option was explored by the selection committee and Indian team management, it’s yet to be known. In 52 first-class matches, Jagadeesan has scored 3,373 runs while hitting 10 centuries and 14 fifties at an average of 47.50.

He has been one of the consistent run-makers for Tamil Nadu in domestic cricket. In the last Ranji Trophy season, Jagadeesan amassed 674 runs in eight matches at an average of 56.16, including two hundreds and five fifties.

Jagadeesan’s likely call-up comes after Pant’s injury happened in the 68th over of India’s innings on day one’s play, when he attempted a premeditated reverse sweep off seam bowling all-rounder Chris Woakes. But the ball hit his right boot after taking an inside edge.

With the swelling on top of the foot looking a table tennis ball and some blood coming out as well, Pant was unable to put any weight on his injured foot. Eventually, an ambulance buggy resembling a golf cart took a grimacing Pant off the field, as he retired hurt on 37 off 48 balls, after having a partnership worth 72 runs with B. Sai Sudharsan.

Scans later revealed that Pant has sustained a fracture on the fifth metatarsal of his right foot, with the recovery period being of minimum six weeks, which also rules him out of the fifth Test against England.

For day two’s play, Pant came to the ground with a moonboot, but came out to bat for India as per the team’s requirements, said a BCCI statement, which also declared Dhruv Jurel to be on keeper duties for the Manchester Test. Pant astonished everyone by coming out to bat and hit a brave 54 off 75 balls – a knock which will be talked for ages to come.

Pant, who retired hurt on 37 after the painful blow to the foot on day one, added 17 more runs to India’s total and that meant the visitors’ managed to cross 350-run mark. With Pant’s injury, Jurel could be in the starting eleven for the fifth and final game of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series Test after being on India ‘A’ squad for the two tour games against England Lions.

