Indian Man Caught After Stealing Items Worth Rs.3 Lakhs in Singapore

A 38-year-old Indian man was taken into custody on suspicion of stealing several goods valued at around Rs 3.5 lakh from different shops at Singapore's Jewel Changi Airport and the transit area of the airport. The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a news release on July 23 that the guy is suspected of robbing 14 retail establishments of bags, cosmetics, and perfumes before fleeing the nation.

When a retail supervisor at one of the Jewel Changi Airport stores discovered a missing bag while inspecting the inventory on May 29, the event became public knowledge. Around 4:28 p.m. that day, the police were alerted. According to the report, officials observed the suspect grabbing the item and leaving the store without paying after looking through CCTV footage. "The complainant reported that a bag was missing from the Jewel Changi Airport store," the police added. The individual had already left Singapore by the time authorities identified him.

But when he returned to the nation on June 1, authorities were able to act. He was apprehended during transit, and his luggage was examined by Airport Police Division officers. The report also stated that a number of things thought to have been stolen were found.

Subsequent inquiries showed that the defendant had stolen goods worth thousands of dollars from 13 additional establishments in the airport complex. The man is scheduled to face official charges of theft and fraudulent possession of property in court on July 25, according to the BBC. He might be fined, imprisoned for up to seven years, or both if found guilty.

