Mysuru Open golf: Sandhu dominates Rd 3 with phenomenal 62, extends lead to three shots

Mysuru, Aug 14 (IANS) Yuvraj Sandhu dominated the proceedings on the third day with a phenomenal eight-under 62, highlighted by two eagles, to extend his lead to three shots at the Rs 1 crore Mysuru Open 2025, a major event in the second half of the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) season.

A confident-looking Sandhu, the leader from Round One onwards, moved his total to an imposing 22-under 188. Chandigarh-based Sandhu (61-65-62), the current PGTI Order of Merit leader, is now staring at his third PGTI title of the season.

Jamal Hossain (62-65-64) of Bangladesh posted a 64 despite missing some crucial putts to continue in second place for the third straight day as his total read 19-under 191. Delhi golfer Arjun Prasad also carded a 64 to move into sole third place at a total of 18-under 192 on another overcast day.

Chandigarh’s Karandeep Kochhar matched Yuvraj’s first round tournament low of 61 to zoom 11 spots to tied fourth place at 17-under 193. Kochhar’s round featured an eagle and seven birdies. Italy’s Michele Ortolani (63), who fired two eagles on Thursday, also closed the day in joint fourth position. P. Prabhu and Dhruv Bopanna, the two Mysuru-based professionals who made the cut, were placed tied 47th at six-under 204.

Sandhu began the day by dropping his first bogey of the week on the second. However, he came roaring back with two birdies and two eagles on the front nine. Sandhu landed his tee shot within two feet of the pin on the Par-4 seventh to pick up his first eagle, while for his next eagle on the Par-5 ninth, he landed his approach within three feet of the flag.

The 28-year-old Sandhu, an international winner, then produced five consecutive birdies from the 10th through the 14th thanks to all aspects of his game coming together. At that stage, Sandhu enjoyed a commanding five-shot lead. However, he had a horrid last four holes where he made three bogeys in exchange for a birdie that reduced his lead.

Sandhu said, “I was playing in a different mental zone today, as was evident from my scoring between the seventh and the 14th. I was really enjoying myself out there. It’s the kind of zone that golfers often strive to get into.

“My calm and relaxed demeanor and confidence on the course is a direct reflection of the grind that I put myself through during the off-season by pushing myself to the limit. I feel that it shows in my confidence when I turn up to play a tournament,” he added.

Jamal Hossain accumulated five birdies over the first 11 holes but then missed some opportunities on the greens as he could only manage two birdies and a bogey over the next seven holes.

