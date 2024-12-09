Myanmar: About 220,000 students register for matriculation exam

Yangon, Dec 9 (IANS) About 220,000 students registered for the nationwide matriculation examination of Myanmar for the academic year of 2024-2025, state-run media reported on Monday.

The number of students registered to take the exam for the 2024-2025 academic year increased compared to the previous academic year, reports Xinhua, quoting Myanmar Radio and Television (MRTV).

In the 2023-2024 academic year, over 120,000 students sat for the exam, out of which more than 74,000 passed, it added.

The nationwide matriculation exam for the 2024-2025 academic year will be held from March 17 to March 22, 2025, according to the Department of Myanmar Examinations.

