'My chance to impact games’: Livingstone ready to lead England’s young squad vs WI

"If somebody comes in and shows something we haven’t already got, they can leapfrog people very quickly,” Livingstone told reporters on Wednesday. “There’s a lot of untapped talent, and we’re going to see some of that on display."

The 30-year-old Livingstone’s journey to this captaincy role hasn’t been straightforward. Six weeks ago, he was dropped from the ODI squad against Australia after a challenging period.

"The phone call when I got dropped was literally 30 seconds long," he recalled. "They said they wanted to try some new faces." However, an injury to Jos Buttler opened the door for Livingstone to return. Since then, he’s put in stellar performances, making a strong case for his inclusion.

Livingstone’s performances against Australia were instrumental in his recent resurgence. In two T20I matches, he scored 37 and 87 runs, along with taking five wickets, which elevated him to the top spot as the world’s No. 1 T20I all-rounder. In the ODIs that followed, Livingstone showcased his power-hitting skills, scoring a quickfire 62 off 27 balls in a crucial match at Lord’s. These performances underlined his point that he deserved to play, and now, he has the opportunity to show he deserves a more central role within the team.

With the captaincy comes new responsibilities for Livingstone, who has typically batted at No. 6. Now, as he leads the side, he plans to elevate himself in the batting order, aiming to bat at No. 5 to have a more substantial impact on the game. “I’ll wicket-keep if I can,” he joked, embracing the multifaceted role he’s looking to fulfill as England’s skipper. Known as the team’s Swiss Army knife, Livingstone is versatile but has sometimes found himself underutilised.

Livingstone’s performances in the Caribbean could influence his selection for the Champions Trophy squad. While he is a known quantity, the tour provides him with the chance to secure his place by making a lasting impact. "It's something I've wanted for a while but I also understand it's not exactly easy to get that," Livingstone said.

"I realise everything is set up in a way to build a team; it's not all about me. Just like the young boys, I'll be getting an opportunity to showcase what I can do this week.

"There's many people in the world who have been dropped before, so I guess the resilience I've shown in the summer is something I'll look back on as being really proud of when I finish my career," he added.

For Livingstone, this captaincy is a culmination of months of dedication. After struggling with fitness issues for nearly a year and a half, he has been pain-free and performing consistently, particularly during The Hundred, where he regained confidence and form. “Playing with a smile on my face, no real niggles… that’s probably the biggest part for me. I feel like I’m in a position to really impact games,” he reflected.

Livingstone will have the support of teammates and close friends Phil Salt and Sam Curran, who bring significant experience and insight to the team. Salt is one of England’s five captains in 2024, while Curran was vice-captain on this same tour last year and has proven leadership skills. Though there is no official vice-captain for the series, Livingstone will rely on their guidance.

"I’ll use Sam and Salty if I need someone out in the middle. It’s great to have people that I’m really close to who see the game the same way I do," Livingstone said.

The tour offers a rare platform for emerging talent, as Livingstone himself acknowledged. The inclusion of four uncapped players - Michael Pepper, Dan Mousley, Jafer Chohan, and John Turner - speaks to the fresh opportunities that England’s white-ball squad is now embracing. Each player comes with a unique skill set and Livingstone believes that this group will provide memorable performances that could shape the future of England’s cricket roster.

"Hopefully, there will be someone within this group where people say: ‘Remember that series we had in the West Indies when so-and-so made a name for themselves?’”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.