Holiday Playlist Guide: The Right Music for Every Mood

A holiday isn’t complete without the right tunes! Whether you’re hosting a party, having a cozy night in, or reflecting on the year, music can set the perfect vibe. Here’s a playlist guide to match every mood, from dance beats to chill vibes.

If You’re in the Mood to Dance:

Seven – Jungkook ft. Latto: A smooth groove to get you moving.

Dance the Night – Dua Lipa: Barbie’s pick for a fun, upbeat vibe!

What Jhumka – Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: For some desi dance moves.

U Can’t Touch This – MC Hammer: A throwback dance anthem.

Rush – Troye Sivan: Keeps you dancing non-stop.

Hips Don’t Lie – Shakira: A crowd favorite for a lively party.

Single Ladies – Beyonce: For all the single folks in the group.

Casanova – Yo Yo Honey Singh: Just because it's fun.

Blinding Lights – The Weeknd: A timeless, upbeat classic.

Cheap Thrills – Sia: An evergreen banger for any party.

If You Want to Chill:

Golden Hour – JVKE: A relaxing vibe perfect for unwinding.

Alag Aasman – Anuv Jain: Ideal for a calm, cozy evening.

Peaches – Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar: Smooth, easy-going tune.

Lazy Song – Bruno Mars: The anthem for those who love to relax.

Daylight – David Kushner: A reflective, chill vibe.

Sunroof – Nicky Youre & Dazy: Light and playful mood setter.

Chaand Baaliyan – Aditya A: A peaceful, chill track.

Snooze – SZA: Perfect for slowing down and enjoying the moment.

Roar – Katy Perry: A subtle empowering anthem.

For a December Romance:

Kesariya – Arijit Singh: The modern-day love anthem.

Until I Found You – Stephen Sanchez: A dreamy romantic track.

Tum Mile – Neeraj Shridhar: A throwback to beautiful romance.

Perfect – Ed Sheeran: A timeless love song.

You Are the Reason – Calum Scott & Leona Lewis: Heartfelt and emotional.

Tera Hone Laga Hoon – Atif Aslam: Cheesy but irresistible.

Pasoori – Ali Sethi & Shae Gill: For that new romance feeling.

Lover – Taylor Swift: Sweet and magical.

Raatan Lambiyan – Jubin Nautiyal: A Punjabi love twist.

All of Me – John Legend: A love classic.

If You’re Feeling Nostalgic:

Pehla Nasha – Udit Narayan & Sadhana Sargam: The ultimate romantic classic.

Summer of '69 – Bryan Adams: A timeless anthem for memories.

Yeh Sham Mastani – Kishore Kumar: Perfect for an old-school vibe.

Livin' on a Prayer – Bon Jovi: Sing along with friends to this iconic track.

Badtameez Dil – Benny Dayal: Energetic and fun.

Rolling in the Deep – Adele: Hits differently when looking back.

Channa Mereya – Arijit Singh: Full of emotion and nostalgia.

Viva La Vida – Coldplay: For those nostalgic, reflective moments.

Fix You – Coldplay: The perfect track for deep, emotional moments.

With this playlist, you’re ready to set the right vibe for any holiday moment!