Holiday Playlist Guide: The Right Music for Every Mood
A holiday isn’t complete without the right tunes! Whether you’re hosting a party, having a cozy night in, or reflecting on the year, music can set the perfect vibe. Here’s a playlist guide to match every mood, from dance beats to chill vibes.
If You’re in the Mood to Dance:
Seven – Jungkook ft. Latto: A smooth groove to get you moving.
Dance the Night – Dua Lipa: Barbie’s pick for a fun, upbeat vibe!
What Jhumka – Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: For some desi dance moves.
U Can’t Touch This – MC Hammer: A throwback dance anthem.
Rush – Troye Sivan: Keeps you dancing non-stop.
Hips Don’t Lie – Shakira: A crowd favorite for a lively party.
Single Ladies – Beyonce: For all the single folks in the group.
Casanova – Yo Yo Honey Singh: Just because it's fun.
Blinding Lights – The Weeknd: A timeless, upbeat classic.
Cheap Thrills – Sia: An evergreen banger for any party.
If You Want to Chill:
Golden Hour – JVKE: A relaxing vibe perfect for unwinding.
Alag Aasman – Anuv Jain: Ideal for a calm, cozy evening.
Peaches – Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar: Smooth, easy-going tune.
Lazy Song – Bruno Mars: The anthem for those who love to relax.
Daylight – David Kushner: A reflective, chill vibe.
Sunroof – Nicky Youre & Dazy: Light and playful mood setter.
Chaand Baaliyan – Aditya A: A peaceful, chill track.
Snooze – SZA: Perfect for slowing down and enjoying the moment.
Roar – Katy Perry: A subtle empowering anthem.
For a December Romance:
Kesariya – Arijit Singh: The modern-day love anthem.
Until I Found You – Stephen Sanchez: A dreamy romantic track.
Tum Mile – Neeraj Shridhar: A throwback to beautiful romance.
Perfect – Ed Sheeran: A timeless love song.
You Are the Reason – Calum Scott & Leona Lewis: Heartfelt and emotional.
Tera Hone Laga Hoon – Atif Aslam: Cheesy but irresistible.
Pasoori – Ali Sethi & Shae Gill: For that new romance feeling.
Lover – Taylor Swift: Sweet and magical.
Raatan Lambiyan – Jubin Nautiyal: A Punjabi love twist.
All of Me – John Legend: A love classic.
If You’re Feeling Nostalgic:
Pehla Nasha – Udit Narayan & Sadhana Sargam: The ultimate romantic classic.
Summer of '69 – Bryan Adams: A timeless anthem for memories.
Yeh Sham Mastani – Kishore Kumar: Perfect for an old-school vibe.
Livin' on a Prayer – Bon Jovi: Sing along with friends to this iconic track.
Badtameez Dil – Benny Dayal: Energetic and fun.
Rolling in the Deep – Adele: Hits differently when looking back.
Channa Mereya – Arijit Singh: Full of emotion and nostalgia.
Viva La Vida – Coldplay: For those nostalgic, reflective moments.
Fix You – Coldplay: The perfect track for deep, emotional moments.
With this playlist, you’re ready to set the right vibe for any holiday moment!