Mumbai set to host a six-day classical showdown in season 2 of All-India Chess Masters

Mumbai, Aug 14 (IANS) Over 220 players from across India are gearing up for one of the biggest chess battles of the year as Season 2 of the All-India Chess Masters, the Mumbai FIDE Classical Tournament, which kicks off here on Saturday (August 16). The prestigious event will run until August 21 and will have some of the top talent on the domestic circuit battling it out in an intense six-day contest under the FIDE rules and laws.

Organised by the Mumbai Chess Centre (MCC) and conducted under the aegis of the Mumbai City District Chess Association (MCDCA), the tournament promises world-class playing conditions and a line-up of India’s finest chess talents.

The tournament’s top seed is one of India’s strongest International Masters (IMs), Aaryan Varshney (ELO 2454), renowned for his razor-sharp preparation and fearless style. Adding to the excitement, Mumbai’s own senior IM Vikramaditya Kulkarni will also be in the fray, alongside several seasoned FIDE-rated contenders and promising young stars.

The Chief Arbiter for the event will be IA P.B. Bhilare, assisted by FA Yogesh Velaskar as Deputy Chief Arbiter, ensuring smooth and professional conduct of the games.

Tournament Director, Durga Nagesh Guttula, said, “Providing the best playing conditions to our participants is our top priority. We aim to create not just a competition, but an experience - something every player will remember. The MCC team has gone above and beyond to ensure every detail is perfect - from top-notch equipment to a comfortable playing environment.”

He further added, "Chess in India is on a phenomenal rise, and Mumbai is proud to host such a high-caliber event. We’re committed to giving players the platform they deserve to showcase their talent and inspire the next generation of champions.”

The tournament will feature classical time control, testing the endurance, skill, and mental resilience of participants. Matches will be played by international standards, and the event is expected to witness several high-voltage clashes, decisive battles and nail-biting finishes.

