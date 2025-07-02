Mumbai retain Omkar Salvi as senior men’s head coach for upcoming domestic season

Mumbai, July 2 (IANS) Omkar Salvi has been retained as the head coach of the Mumbai senior men’s team for the upcoming 2025/26 domestic season, said the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on Wednesday. The MCA also said Sanjay Patil has been retained as the chairman of the senior men’s selection committee.

In the 2024/25 domestic season, under Salvi’s coaching, Mumbai won the Irani Cup after a gap of 27 years, as well as won the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy before making it to semi-finals of the Ranji Trophy. Salvi now goes into the forthcoming domestic season after being the bowling coach of IPL 2025 winners Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

“His outstanding leadership and coaching over the past two seasons have played a vital role in the team’s strong performances. His ability to bring out the best in players has been exceptional,” MCA president Ajinkya Naik said in a statement.

Notably, MCA has appointed former left-arm spinner Ankeet Chavan as head coach of Mumbai Under-14 men’s team. Chavan was one of the three Rajasthan Royals (RR) players who were banned for life due to their involvement in the 2013 spot fixing scandal.

But after their competitive cricket ban was reduced to seven years, Chavan played club cricket in Mumbai for Karnataka Sports Club and later cleared his Level-1 coaching exam. In his playing career, Chavan earned 13 IPL caps, as well as played for Mumbai in 18 first-class matches and 20 List A games.

Mumbai coaches and selectors for the 2025-26 domestic season

Men’s head coaches

Senior: Omkar Salvi, U-23: Kiran Powar, U-19: Sandesh Kawle, U-16: Nilesh Masurkar, and U-14: Ankeet Chavan.

Selection committees

Senior: Sanjay Patil (Chairman), Ravi Thaker, Jitendra Thackeray, Vikrant Yeligati, and Deepak Jadhav.

Under-19: Ravi Kulkarni (Chairman), Prashant Sawant, Zulfiqar Parkar, Amit Dani, and Umesh Gotkhindikar.

Under-16: Mandar Phadke (Chairman), Jude Singh, Sudhakar Harmalkar, Amol Bhalekar, and Jayprakash Jadhav.

Under-14: Shridhar Mandale (Chairman), Azim Khan, Santosh Jagtap, Manish Bangera, and Sunil Kulkarni.

Women’s head coaches

Senior: Sunetra Paranjape, U-23: Ajay Kadam, U-19: Sunil Gawad, and U-15: Vikas Satam

Selection committees

Senior: Laya Francis (Chairperson), Aparna Chavan, Shraddha Chavan, Kalpana Cardoso, and Sangeeta Kamat.

Under-19: Sunita Singh (Chairperson), Sheetal Sakru, Veena Paralkar, Kalpana Murkar, and Seema Pujare.

Under-15: Manish More (Chairman), Ashish Mahadeshwar, Swati Patil, Nancy Daruwala, and Nilima Patil.

