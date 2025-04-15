Mumbai Cricket Association approves Rohit Sharma stand at Wankhede Stadium

Mumbai, April 15 (IANS) The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) successfully convened its 86th Annual General Meeting on Tuesday and unanimously approved the decision to rename Divecha Pavilion Level 3 as Rohit Sharma Stand, Grand Stand Level 3 as Sharad Pawar Stand, Grand Stand Level 4 as Ajit Wadekar Stand at the Wankhede Stadium.

Rohit has been a stalwart of Mumbai cricket and has successfully captained India to successive ICC trophies with the T20 World Cup 2024 and Champions Trophy 2025 triumphs. Meanwhile, in a heartfelt tribute to the late Amol Kale, former MCA president, the match day office at the MCA Pavilion will now be known as the MCA Office Lounge in his memory.

“Another key resolution passed during the AGM was the approval of the naming of stands at Wankhede Stadium, a proposal initially put forward by Milind Narvekar and seconded by Jitendra Awhad. The house unanimously approved the following stand namings: Grand Stand Level 3: Sharad Pawar Stand, Grand Stand Level 4: Ajit Wadekar Stand, Divecha Pavilion Level 3: Rohit Sharma Stand,” read a statement by the MCA.

Speaking on the occasion, MCA president Ajinkya Naik said, "Today’s decisions reflect our deep respect for the pillars of Mumbai cricket and our determination to build an even stronger future. These stands and this lounge shall forever echo the legacy of those who built Mumbai’s cricketing spirit - brick by brick, run by run."

Another major highlight of the meeting was the decision to increase the corpus for affiliated clubs to Rs 75 crore, with a forward-looking plan to enhance it to Rs 100 crore in the coming years. This significant move is aimed at strengthening grassroots infrastructure and supporting the long-term growth of cricket across the city.

Rohit has represented India from as early as 2007 and was a part of the side that won the 2007 T20 World Cup. He has gone on to represent the nation in 159 T20Is, 273 ODIs and 67 Test matches. He called the curtains on his T20 career after the World Cup victory in Barbados last year.

Mumbai was also the venue of India’s open bus parade after the T20 World Cup, which ended at the Wankhede Stadium.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.