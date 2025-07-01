MP govt to felicitate organ and body donors at national events, receive state of honour during last rites

Bhopal, July 1 (IANS) Those people who would donate their body and organs in Madhya Pradesh would be given a state of honour during their last rites and on occasion of national events such as the Independence Day and the Republic Day.

A notification regarding this decision has been issued by the state government's General Administration Department (GAD) on Tuesday, directing the district administration to implement the decision with immediate effect.

"Organ donors will be felicitated during August 15 and January 26 in their respective districts. While those who would donate bodies before death would be given state of honour during the last rites," GAD's notification said.

This decision has been taken to raise awareness among people and encourage them to participate in this noble cause regarding body and organ donations.

Those who would donate organs will also get Ayushman Bharat cards to avail free medical facilities under the scheme.

Initially, the announcement was made by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav after meeting Dinesh Malviya, the first patient in central India to receive a heart transplant at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhopal, on February 10 this year.

Malviya had got a new lease of life after a successful heart transplant was performed on him at AIIMS, Bhopal, on January 26.

The heart was procured from a 61-year-old brain dead patient at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College in Jabalpur and transplanted into a 53-year-old patient from Itarsi.

It was the first heart transplant case at AIIMS, Bhopal.

The donated heart was airlifted from Jabalpur to Bhopal's Raja Bhoj Airport and then it was transported to AIIMS through a 'green corridor' established by the state police.

The Chief Minister had then announced that the bodies and organs of the deceased persons would be transported through the air ambulance service with the consent of the family members.

Chief Minister Yadav had said that efforts would be made to establish organ donation and transplant facilities in all medical colleges across the state.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.