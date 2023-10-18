MP to face Khalsa Hockey Academy (Amritsar) in finals of Junior Women’s category

Gwalior, Oct 18 (IANS) The seventh day of the 1st Hockey India Junior and Sub Junior Women Academy Championship 2023 – (Zone A), saw Ghumanhera Riser’s Academy and Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy winning their respective matches in the Sub Junior Women’s category while Khalsa Hockey Academy (Amritsar) and Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy emerged victorious in their respective games in the Junior Women’s category.

In the first match of the day in the Sub Junior category, Ghumanhera Riser’s Academy beat Khalsa Hockey Academy (Amritsar) 15-0. Dipika (10’, 28’, 31’, 56’, 58’), Priya (20’, 21’, 41’, 46’), Nisha (4’, 6’, 8’), Durga (3’), Captain Sunaina (50’) and Tannu (54’) scored the goals for Ghumanhera Riser’s Academy.

The second match of the Sub Junior category saw Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy beat Raja Karan Hockey Academy 5-0. Himakshi (2’,8’), Bhoomi (4’), Jasiya Ansari (11’) and Singh Paridhi (33’) were the goal scorers for Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy.

The third match of the day, which was the first match in the Junior category, saw Khalsa Hockey Academy (Amritsar) beat Salute Hockey Academy 2-0. Kaur Palak (16’) and Captain Megha (45’) scored the goals for Khalsa Hockey Academy (Amritsar).

In the final match of the day, Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy beat Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy Bhagta 8-0. Captain Kumre Soniya (13’, 14’, 20’), Katariya Khushi (39’, 41’), Amanpreet Kaur (10’), Gurmail Kaur (34’) and Swati (54’) scored the goals for Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy.

Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy will face Ghumanhera Riser’s Academy in the finals while Meghbaran Singh Hockey Academy will play Raja Karan Hockey Academy in the 3rd/4th place play-off in the Sub Junior Women’s category that will take place on the 19th of October.

Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy will face Khalsa Hockey Academy (Amritsar) in the finals while HIM Academy will play Salute Hockey Academy in the 3rd/4th place play-off in the Junior Women’s category that will take place on the 19th of October.

