MP Cong chief hits back at BJP, asks who will treat ‘cancer’ Saurabh Sharma

Jabalpur, Jan 22 (IANS) Amid the ongoing war of words between the BJP and Congress in Madhya Pradesh over 'factionalism', state Congress president Jitu Patwari has hit back at Chief Minister Mohan Yadav for his remarks on "groupism being a cancer."

At a press conference here on Wednesday, Patwari defended his leadership style, stating that his priority as MP Congress chief has been to unite party workers against BJP's corruption. He accused the BJP’s media cell of spreading propaganda.

“As the head of MP Congress, I must convey clear messages to the party cadre, which involves holding open conversations. The BJP media cell manipulated my statement into propaganda. What surprised me even more was CM Mohan Yadav’s statement on it,” Patwari said.

CM Mohan Yadav had earlier responded to Patwari's "groupism is a cancer" remark, calling it a “new trend” in politics and questioning Congress' position on internal divisions. “Congress must clarify who the ‘cancers’ in their party are. With leaders like Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge, those running Congress should make their stance clear,” Yadav had remarked.

In a sharp retort, Patwari diverted attention to issues of corruption under the BJP rule, including alleged scandals involving Saurabh Sharma. “Saurabh Sharma is the real cancer for Madhya Pradesh. Will Mohan Yadav dare to treat this cancer? Can he explain the red diary recovered from Sharma’s home during a raid? Of course not. Instead, he indulges in BJP propaganda,” Patwari countered.

The press conference, also attended by Leader of the Opposition Umang Singhar and former state Congress chief Arun Yadav, emphasized collective decision-making within the Congress party. “Each member’s role is decided collectively. I discuss issues with senior leaders to ensure the party moves in the right direction rather than imposing personal views,” Patwari asserted.

Patwari’s “cancer in Congress” remark gained attention after a video surfaced on social media in which he urged party members to end factionalism. “If we don’t eradicate this cancer of factionalism, it will destroy us,” he was heard saying.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.