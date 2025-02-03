Mozambican President calls for national unity, dialogue at Heroes' Day celebration

Maputo, Feb 3 (IANS) Mozambican President Daniel Chapo emphasised the importance of national unity as a pillar for overcoming the country's challenges during the central ceremony of Mozambican Heroes' Day in Maputo, the capital of Mozambique.

Addressing the nation Monday at Heroes' Square in Maputo, Chapo reaffirmed his government's commitment to combating social injustices and creating equal opportunities as essential steps toward economic independence, lasting peace, and national stability.

"We must continue the fight against injustices that still plague our society," Chapo said. "Dialogue must be the path forward across generations, sectors, and political divides to secure a better future for all Mozambicans," he said.

The President announced that once interparty discussions conclude, a broader national dialogue would begin, incorporating voices from civil society, academia, religious groups, and the private sector.

"We are currently engaged in dialogue with political parties represented in parliament, but this is only the beginning," Chapo said. "Soon, we will extend the conversation to all sectors of society because Mozambique's future must be built collectively, with a single people and a single nation."

Chapo also acknowledged the presence of opposition leaders at the event, highlighting the importance of political inclusion in shaping Mozambique's path forward.

Reflecting on the country's past struggles and achievements, Chapo underscored national unity as the foundation of Mozambique's independence and progress.

"In this great march of our people, we forged principles like national unity, which remains and will always be the secret to our success," he remarked. "Honest work, resilience, and vigilance will safeguard our achievements."

As Mozambique approaches its 50th anniversary of independence, the president celebrated the nation's growing presence on the international stage.

"Mozambique is asserting itself as a country of a humble, united, and hardworking people," Chapo said. "Throughout our history, we have stood in solidarity with other oppressed nations, while overcoming our own adversities from regional aggression and civil war to terrorism and natural disasters."

The event coincided with the 56th anniversary of the assassination of Eduardo Mondlane, the architect of Mozambique's national unity, Xinhua news agency reported.

Chapo paid tribute to Eduardo Mondlane and other national heroes whose sacrifices paved the way for an independent and sovereign Mozambique.

