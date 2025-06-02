Watch Naanna Anthem from Sai Kumar's Chowkidar

Renowned for his powerful dialogue delivery, Dialogue King Sai Kumar continues to bask in the success of every film he is part of. It’s well known that the films he starred in last year turned out to be blockbuster hits. Notably, critically acclaimed movies like Committee Kurrollu, Lucky Bhaskar, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, and Mercy Killing have not only impressed audiences but also received prestigious Gaddar Awards.

Currently, Sai Kumar is working on a bilingual film titled Chowkidar, being made in both Telugu and Kannada. The film features Pruthvi Ambaar and Dhanya Ramya Kumar as the lead pair.

Chowkidar is being produced by Dr. Kallahalli Chandra Shekhar under the VS Entertainments banner and is directed by Chandrashekhar Bandiyappa. Meanwhile, the team released an emotional track from the movie titled “Naanna”, an emotional anthem that strikes a deep chord with audiences. It is already resonating with listeners for its touching tribute to fatherhood.

This poignant song is a heartfelt ode to the unsung heroes in our lives, fathers. It captures the essence of a father's strength, sacrifices, responsibilities and boundless love. Lyricist Santhosh Venky weaves these emotions into powerful words, while the ever-soulful Vijay Prakash brings them to life with his evocative vocals. Adding to its emotional weight is Sachin Basrur’s deeply moving composition, which lingers long after the song ends.

The lyrical video enhances the impact even further, offering a visual glimpse into Sai Kumar’s powerful portrayal of a devoted father. His screen presence, paired with the emotional intensity between him and co-star Pruthvi Ambaar, hints at several touching moments that are bound to resonate with every viewer. Naanna is a heartfelt experience, and a powerful preview of the emotional depth Chowkidar is set to deliver.

The release date of Chowkidar is expected to be announced soon.