Vrushchikam – A Unique Suspense Horror Thriller Launched

The film "Vrushchikam", starring the lead pair Mangaputra and Yashvika, has officially commenced under the banner of Sri Aadya Productions. The film is being produced by Shivarama and directed by Mangaputra himself. The launch event took place with traditional rituals at the sacred premises in Hyderabad’s Filmnagar. Renowned writer Paruchuri Gopalakrishna graced the event and directed the inaugural ceremony. Actor Kosuri Subrahmanyam switched on the camera, while Supreme Court advocate Habeeb Sultana gave the first clap.

Speaking on the occasion, actor-director Mangaputra shared:

"I have been part of the film industry for the past 15 years. As an actor, I’ve had the opportunity to work in films like Jalsa, Gabbar Singh, Sardaar Gabbar Singh alongside Pawan Kalyan Garu, and also in Baahubali 1 & 2. I have admired director Rajamouli and consider myself a dedicated student of his craft. With Vrushchikam, I am taking on the dual roles of actor and director. This film is a suspense thriller enriched with horror elements. We aim to complete the film across three schedules in 45 days, with shoots planned in Ramachandrapuram, Bhadrachalam, and Hyderabad. We are bringing this film to you with high production values and advanced technology. I sincerely seek your support for our humble project."

Lead actress Yashvika expressed her excitement:

"I'm very happy to have received the opportunity to play the lead role in Vrushchikam. My character in this film will be very different and engaging. I sincerely thank Paruchuri Gopalakrishna Garu and all the guests who blessed us at today’s launch."

Actor Kosuri Subrahmanyam said:

"I'm playing an important role in Vrushchikam. I'm honored to have done the camera switch-on for the film’s launch. I request everyone's support for this small but promising film. I hope our friends in the media will help take Vrushchikam to the audience."

Music director Pramod said:

"I'm happy to compose music for Vrushchikam. The film will have three songs, and although the number is few, the background score plays a crucial role. I'm putting in my best to deliver quality music and impactful BGM that suits this unique content."

Actress Kranthi Balivada shared her thoughts:

"The title Vrushchikam itself is intriguing. As an actress and dubbing artist, I’ve worked in many films, and I’m happy to collaborate once again with this team."

Art director Samudrala Ravichandra noted:

"Vrushchikam is being crafted by our director Mangaputra with a powerful storyline. As technicians, we’re doing our best to deliver the film with top-notch quality. We extend our gratitude to all the dignitaries who joined us at the launch."