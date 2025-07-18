Veede Mana Vaarasudu Movie Review and Rating

Overview:

Veede Mana Vaarasudu is a heart-touching family drama with a strong social message that is highly relevant in today's society. Ramesh Uppu (RSU), in a remarkable multi-talented role, serves as the lead actor, director, writer, lyricist, singer, and producer of the film. The story reflects the plight of farmers and explores deep-rooted family emotions. After several celebrities drew comparisons between Ramesh Uppu and legendary director Dasari Narayana Rao, expectations on this film reached new heights. Released across Telugu states on July 18, the film attempts to deliver both emotional and thought-provoking content.

Storyline:

Ramanna (Ramesh Uppu), a kind-hearted watchman in a city apartment, earns the admiration of everyone around him. However, tragedy strikes when some youngsters in the building die due to drug abuse. A gang of goons claims that the deceased owed them money and tries to stop their funerals. Ramanna fiercely stands up against them, revealing an unexpected twist—he is not an ordinary man, but someone with a powerful past.

The story then shifts to a rural backdrop, unveiling the life of Kondanna (also played by Ramesh Uppu), a respected and strong-willed farmer. He marries his cousin (Lavanya Reddy), and the couple faces repeated tragedy as their newborns die at birth. With increasing debts and unbearable sorrow, Kondanna’s father Ankanna (Sammetha Gandhi) ends his life along with his wife (Devasena). Traumatised by loss and without hope of a future generation, Kondanna leaves his village behind.

Who is Ramanna really? How did Kondanna become Ramanna? Did his painful journey ever lead to peace and resolution? The answers lie on the big screen.

Performances:

Ramesh Uppu delivers a powerful performance in the lead role. His emotional range, especially in dramatic and action sequences, captivates the audience. His portrayal of two contrasting lives—Kondanna and Ramanna—is both natural and intense. Beyond acting, Ramesh Uppu’s contributions in story, screenplay, lyrics, music, and direction reflect his multifaceted talent.

Lavanya Reddy impresses with her expressive performance, portraying a character layered with pain and love. Sarvani Mohan also adds emotional depth and grace to her role.

Sammetha Gandhi shines as Ankanna, portraying a father’s anguish with conviction. Devasena (Venkata Giri) adds strength to the film with her mature performance. Supporting actors Vijay Rangaraju, Anand Bharathi, Guduru Kishore, Shilpa (Vizag), Siddu Royal, and Adwitej Reddy all deliver commendable performances.

Technical Aspects:

▪️ Cinematography (D. Yadagiri): The rural visuals are beautifully captured. Every frame is rich with natural charm and emotion.

▪️ Editing (K. Srinivas Rao): Smooth transitions and engaging pace maintain narrative flow, especially during the emotional and action shifts.

▪️ Music (Sadive Devendra): The music enhances the mood of the film, with songs that blend well with the story.

▪️ Background Score (Sri Venkat): Elevates the emotional scenes and gives weight to dramatic moments, especially during action segments.

▪️ Lyrics & Singing (Ramesh Uppu): RSU’s lyrics are meaningful and soulful. His voice adds authenticity to the emotions portrayed.

▪️ Co-Director (Ameer Kaj Rani): Played a key role in shaping the narrative alongside the director.

▪️ Action Choreography (Action Ahmad, Shaolin Mallesh): Action sequences are impactful, well-choreographed, and visually gripping.

▪️ Choreography (Balakrishna - Balu): Dance sequences are well-integrated and add flair to the songs.

▪️ Publicity Design (Dadi Trinath): Visually appealing promotional designs increased buzz around the film.

Highlights:

▪️ A bold storyline centered on farmers' issues

▪️ Ramesh Uppu’s multi-talented contribution across all departments

▪️ Emotionally resonant songs and strong lyrics

▪️ Beautiful rural cinematography

▪️ Effective emotional scenes and intense action sequences

▪️ Uplifting background music

Analysis:

This film offers a rich blend of emotions, values, and a timely message. It appeals to audiences across all age groups. With themes like youth addiction, the trauma of genetic marriages, the struggles of farmers, and the fading strength of rural family structures, Veede Mana Vaarasudu sheds light on issues society often overlooks.

Ramesh Uppu's direction and storytelling present these issues thoughtfully, encouraging the viewer to reflect. His performance and vision form the core of the film.

Final Verdict:

Veede Mana Vaarasudu is a thought-provoking, emotionally engaging, and socially relevant film. With a strong message, relatable characters, and impressive technical values, it stands out as a meaningful weekend watch. Particularly for family audiences and socially conscious viewers, this film is a commendable effort worth appreciating.

Rating: 2.5/5