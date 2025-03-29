Ugadi Wishes with the Unveiling of Friday’s Intriguing Poster

On the festive occasion of Ugadi, the makers of the upcoming suspense thriller Friday have unveiled a gripping new poster, sparking excitement among moviegoers. Promising a unique storytelling experience with unexpected twists, the film is gearing up for a grand theatrical release soon.

Friday features Deeyaraj Palakonda, Inaya Sultana, Rihana, Vikas Vasista, and Rohit Boddapati in lead roles. Produced by Kesanakurthi Srinivas under the Sri Ganesh Entertainments banner and directed by Eswar Babu Dhulipudi, the film stands out for its unconventional screenplay and edge-of-the-seat thrills.

With the shooting now complete, the team is focused on song recordings and post-production work. Speaking on the occasion, producer Kesanakurthi Srinivas shared, "We extend our heartfelt Ugadi wishes to the audience. Friday is a fresh and engaging suspense thriller crafted to keep viewers hooked. Director Eswar Babu Dhulipudi has executed the film brilliantly. We are working diligently on the final stages and will soon bring Friday to theatres. We hope for your support and love for our film."

Stay tuned for more updates as Friday prepares to hit the big screen with an enthralling cinematic experience!