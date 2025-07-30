Thank You Dear Gears Up for August 1st Release, Pre Release Event Held

Thank You Dear, a suspense thriller with commercial elements and an intense cut-back screenplay, is all set to hit theatres on August 1st. Directed and written by Thota Sreekanth Kumar—who previously worked as an associate director under Krishna Vamsi—and produced by Pappu Balaji Reddy under the Maha Lakshmi Productions banner, the film stars Hebah Patel, Dhanush Raghumudri (of Thiranth fame), and Rekha Nirosha in lead roles.

This socially relevant film revolves around a global burning issue, packaged with emotional depth and family appeal. Even before its theatrical release, Thank You Dear has already garnered significant recognition. It was featured as a special screening during the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of the Hyderabad Film Club and won awards at the 15th Goa International Film Festival, including Best Director for Thota Sreekanth Kumar. Further accolades include:

• Hebah Patel – Best Actress (awarded by the Bangalore India Art & Literature Association and West Bengal Wellread Association, both registered under Govt. of India, Ministry of Current Affairs)

• Pappu Balaji Reddy – Best Debut Producer

• Rekha Nirosha & Nag Mahesh – Best Supporting Roles

The recently released trailer and songs have received an excellent response from the audience.

The pre-release press meet was held in Hyderabad to mark the film’s upcoming release.

Director Thota Sreekanth Kumar shared: “Thank you to everyone who attended our press meet. The media has supported us right from the beginning. We have taken a global burning issue and blended it with commercial elements, presenting it in a family-friendly format. The screenplay plays a vital role in this cut-back structured narrative. I’m thankful to producer Balaji Garu and the entire cast and crew. It’s truly special that the film has already received several prestigious awards. I hope audiences connect deeply with the film.”

Producer Pappu Balaji Reddy said: “Thanks to all the media friends for being here. I’m confident that our film releasing on August 1st will resonate with audiences. The cast and technical team have given their best support to the project.”

Hero Dhanush Raghumudri expressed: “I’m thankful to the media who have supported me from the start. I extend my gratitude to my producer and director for giving me this opportunity. Working alongside Hebah Patel and Rekha Nirosha has been a pleasure. This film is very special to me, and I believe audiences will love it on August 1st.”

Heroine Rekha Nirosha said: “A heartfelt thanks to all the media who came today. Every time I interact with the press, it’s a special feeling. I thank my producer and director for this opportunity and my co-stars Hebah and Dhanush. I hope the audience showers love on our film in theatres.”

Line Producer Puneeth noted: “I thank everyone who joined us today. I truly hope audiences embrace Thank You Dear when it releases on August 1st.”

Music Director Subhash Anand added: “I’m thankful to director Sreekanth and producer Balaji Garu for the creative freedom given to me. That freedom helped me give my best. I wish Balaji Garu produces many more great films in the future.”

