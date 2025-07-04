Telugu Movie Hero Krishnasai Extends Support to Government School Students

Tollywood actor Krishnasai is proving to be a real-life hero, not just a reel-life one, as he continues to serve society rising above caste, religion, and regional differences. Through his Krishnasai International Charitable Trust, he has been extending support to the underprivileged in society. In a recent gesture of kindness, Krishnasai distributed uniform shoes to 100 students at the Goshamahal Government High School in Amberpet, showcasing his commitment to humanity.

“No child’s education should be hindered due to poverty. It is crucial to provide opportunities to talented students who are like hidden gems in the mud,” Krishnasai stated during the event.

Amberpet CI Kiran Kumar, Headmaster Venu Madhav Sharma, Hindi School Assistant Mohammad Yadullah, and other school staff participated in the event. They appreciated Krishnasai’s continued efforts and lauded his services toward society. They also recalled how he had previously extended financial assistance to meritorious yet economically disadvantaged students.

Having played lead roles in films like Sundarangudu and Jewel Thief, Krishnasai has consistently used his charitable trust to support the poor and those in need, striving to bring about a positive change in society. “These services will continue in the future as well,” he affirmed.