Razakar, Barbarik Cinematographer Ramesh Redddy Wins Best Cinematographer at 15th Dadasaheb Phalke Film Festival 

Cinematographer Kushendar Ramesh Reddy, who is currently working as DOP for Tribanadhari Barbarik, has won the Best Cinematographer Award at the 15th Dadasaheb Phalke Film Festival for his impressive work in the film Razakar. His striking visuals in the movie captivated audiences and added great depth to its powerful story.

Ramesh Reddy began his career as a Chief Associate Cinematographer, working with K.K. Senthil Kumar on major films like Eega, Baahubali 1, Baahubali 2, and RRR. Over the years, he has grown into one of the top cinematographers in India, now earning national recognition.

Razakar, directed by Yaata Satyanarayana, tells the untold stories of courage during the rule of the Nizam and the violent actions of the Razakars. The film also shows the important role played by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in merging the Hyderabad princely state with India. Ramesh Reddy’s visuals played a key role in bringing this historical story to life on screen.

His emotionally powerful cinematography in Razakar received praise from critics, eventually earning him this prestigious award. Currently, Ramesh Reddy is working on Tribanadhari Barbarik, directed by Mohan Srivatsa and presented by director Maruthi under the Vanara Celluloid banner. He is also the cinematographer for 12A Railway Colony, starring Allari Naresh and Kamakshi Bhaskarla. This film is written and directed by Nani, based on a story by Polimera director Anil Vishwanath, and produced by Chitturi Srinivas under the SSS Production House banner.

Ramesh Reddy continues to take on meaningful projects, no matter their size or budget, and is known for turning directors’ visions into memorable visual experiences.