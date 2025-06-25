Murali Mohan: Films like Dokka Seethamma Deserve Great Success

Senior actor Murali Mohan and actress Amani play the lead roles in the upcoming film "Andhrula Annapurna Dokka Seethamma", produced by Valluri Rambabu and Matta Srinivas under the Usha Rani Movies banner. The film is directed by T.V. Ravi Narayan, with Rahul Srivatsav handling cinematography, Karthik Kodakandla composing the music, and M. Ravi Kumar serving as art director. The title poster released earlier drew positive attention, and now, to mark Murali Mohan’s birthday, a special poster and glimpse have been unveiled.

At the event, Murali Mohan shared his thoughts: “I usually celebrate my birthdays in ashrams, among the differently abled, the elderly, and orphans. Today, I was scheduled to visit a home for the visually impaired, but the Dokka Seethamma team requested me to come over for half an hour, so I obliged. I’m grateful to these producers, though they’re small-scale, for celebrating my birthday in such a meaningful way.

I have fond memories of my association with Relangi Garu. Rama Satyanarayana Garu has always stood by many filmmakers. Many have wished to make a film about Dokka Seethamma Garu. Even Cotton Dora Garu once praised her. When invited to London to be felicitated, Dokka Seethamma declined, saying, ‘If I go there, who will feed the hungry here?’ That shows the depth of her character. It brings me immense joy to be part of a film that portrays such a great soul.

In today’s era dominated by commercial cinema, it's heartening that people like Rambabu Garu and Ravi Narayan Garu are coming forward with stories like this. Films like Dokka Seethamma truly deserve big success.”

Director T.V. Ravi Narayan stated: “Wishing Murali Mohan Garu, my very first hero, a happy birthday. From the moment he suggested I take up this story, he has constantly encouraged me. This film has reached where it is today because of his support, and I’ll always be grateful.”

Dasanna said: “The first look of Murali Mohan Garu from Dokka Seethamma looks fantastic. I pray for his health and well-being.”

Music director Karthik remarked: “It’s an honor to compose music for a film starring someone as esteemed as Murali Mohan Garu. Dokka Seethamma embodies Dharma, and when I think of Dharma, I think of Murali Mohan Garu. I thank everyone who made it possible for me to be a part of this noble project.”

Shiva Nagu shared: “Murali Mohan Garu is about to achieve another success with Dokka Seethamma. I’ll soon be directing him in a future film. He is a phenomenal actor.”

Lion Sai Venkat noted: “Murali Mohan Garu has succeeded in every field he has entered. Such people are rare. He always wishes ‘Sarve Jana Sukhino Bhavantu’ (May all be happy), which I believe is why he remains so healthy and energetic.”

Renowned producer Rama Satyanarayana said: “At a time when films are mostly made with a formula of four songs and a few fights, it’s refreshing to see a meaningful film based on the life of Dokka Seethamma Garu. We need more films like this. I wish Murali Mohan Garu great success with this venture.”

Producer Bekkem Venugopal stated: “Since the beginning of my career, Murali Mohan Garu has been a pillar of support and a source of inspiration. He has achieved greatness in cinema, business, and politics. I hope Dokka Seethamma adds yet another feather to his cap.”

Relangi Narasimha Rao said: “We’ve heard so much about Dokka Seethamma since our school days. I’m thrilled to see a film being made about her. Since my entry into the industry, Murali Mohan Garu has always supported me. When people speak of goodness in the industry, they think of Superstar Krishna and Murali Mohan. Our guru Dasari Garu even affectionately called him ‘Murali’ as if he were his own son.”