Madhu Shalini Turns Presenter for Kanya Kumari - Releasing on August 27, 2025

Stepping into the role of presenter, acclaimed actress Madhu Shalini brings to the screen Kanya Kumari, a tender rural romance woven with heartfelt emotion and rich storytelling. Written, directed, and produced by Srujan Attada under the Radical Pictures banner, the film features Geeth Saini and Sricharan Rachakonda in lead roles that promise both charm and depth.

With the first copy now ready, the makers have set August 27th, coinciding with Ganesh Chaturthi, for the grand theatrical release. The announcement was unveiled through a captivating poster—Sricharan joyfully lifting Geeth Saini, her arms adorned with delicate butterfly wings—capturing the film’s gentle, whimsical spirit in a single frame.

Carrying the evocative tagline “An Organic Prema Katha”, Kanya Kumari has already stirred curiosity and warmth with its teaser. As the release date approaches, the team is preparing a vibrant wave of promotions to share its essence with audiences far and wide.

Rooted in the authentic backdrop of a Srikakulam village, the film offers a slice-of-life experience that blends earthy simplicity with cinematic elegance. The soulful music of Ravi Nidamarthy, the lush cinematography by Siva Gajula and Hari Charan K, and the precise editing of Naresh Adupa come together to bring this love story vividly to life.

With its harmonious mix of rustic beauty, heartfelt romance, and festive warmth, Kanya Kumari is poised to touch hearts this season.