Lopaliki Ra Chepta Teaser Launched

Some films start their journey with little fanfare but manage to grab attention through innovative promotional tactics. Lopaliki Ra Chepta is one such film, steadily building excitement with its unique approach. A horror-comedy driven by an intriguing concept, the film is creating a buzz among audiences.

Backed by Mass Bunk Movies, the film features Konda Venkata Rajendra, Manisha Jashnani, Susmitha Anala, and Sanchirai in lead roles. Helmed by Konda Venkata Rajendra and Lakshmi Ganesh, the project promises a thrilling mix of horror and comedy.

In a first-of-its-kind move, popular anchor Anjali unveiled the teaser, marking a historic moment where a female anchor launched a film teaser. Sharing her excitement, Anjali said, "I'm thrilled to present the teaser of Lopaliki Ra Chepta. This is a must-watch for couples and is sure to entertain both young audiences and families."

Director Konda Venkata Rajendra expressed his gratitude, stating, "We are honored that senior journalist Anjali, known for her generosity, has launched our teaser. Lopaliki Ra Chepta is designed to entertain audiences across all demographics. We’ll be announcing a grand pre-release event soon, with plans to hit theaters this April."

With an intriguing premise and an innovative promotional strategy, Lopaliki Ra Chepta is shaping up to be a film worth watching.