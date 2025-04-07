High-Octane Action Drama Kora Gears Up for Grand Release in April 2025

Get ready for an adrenaline-pumping cinematic experience as Kora, a high-voltage action entertainer with a unique storyline, is all set to hit the big screens soon. Headlined by the dynamic Tsunami Kitty, the film also stars Charishma and P. Murthy in key roles, promising a power-packed ensemble.

Backed by Dr. A.B. Nandini and A.N. Balaji under the banner of Sri Lakshmi Jyothi Creations, Kora has already generated significant buzz thanks to its impactful posters, thrilling glimpses, catchy teasers, and energetic songs.

One track in particular — "Oppukundiro" — has struck a chord with audiences. Released by none other than Academy Award-winning lyricist Chandra Bose, the song has added to the film's rising anticipation.

Now, the makers have dropped a major update: Kora is officially slated for an April release. With post-production in full swing and censor formalities currently underway, the final release date is expected to be revealed shortly.

The film boasts stunning visuals by cinematographer Selvam Mathappan, a gripping score by B R Hemanth Kumar, and sharp editing by K. Girish Kumar — all combining to deliver a visual spectacle worth waiting for.