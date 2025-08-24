GAMA 5th Edition to Stun Telugu Audiences Across the Globe

The prestigious GAMA (Gulf Academy Movie Awards) has gained a special place in the hearts of Tollywood. After the grand success of four previous editions held in Dubai, the 5th edition of GAMA Awards will be celebrated on August 30th at the Sharjah Expo Centre, Dubai. The awards curtain raiser event was held on Sunday in Hyderabad to announce the upcoming awards.

The event was attended by GAMA team, jury members and renowned film personalities including Directors A. Kodandarami Reddy, B. Gopal, and actresses Faria Abdullah, Manasa Varanasi, Daksha Nagarkar, along with actor Viva Harsha.

Speaking on the occasion, GAMA CEO Saurabh said, "This event is not driven by commercial interests. We are conducting GAMA Awards in honor of my father, Mr. Trimurtulu’s love and respect for artists. With everyone’s support, we are moving forward and planning to make next year’s awards even grander. We are also preparing to host GAMA Awards in other countries. This year’s event will be organized in such a way that it will amaze Telugu audiences not only in Dubai but across the globe. Award winners have been carefully selected by our esteemed jury panel."

Veteran director and jury member A. Kodandarami Reddy said, "I’m delighted to be part of this awards event. Alongside myself, B. Gopal, music director Koti, and other prominent personalities are serving as jury members. Awards like these are like multivitamins for actors, they encourage and motivate everyone. I hope the GAMA Awards, to be held on August 30th in Dubai, will be a grand success."

Jury Member Director B. Gopal said, "GAMA Awards Chairman Mr. Trimurtulu has been organizing these functions in a grand manner every year. This year, Saurabh has gone above and beyond with the arrangements. The event will feature dazzling performances by leading actresses in front of a prestigious audience."

Actress Faria Abdullah said, "I gave a special performance during last year’s 4th edition and will be performing again this year with something special."

Actress Manasa Varanasi said that she will be performing at the GAMA Awards for the first time, and Daksha Nagarkar said she is thrilled to be part of the event.

Actor Viva Harsha, who will co-host the event alongside anchor Suma, said, "Teaming up with Suma garu as co-host is very exciting. This show will be full of entertainment."

The theme song for GAMA 5th Edition, recently launched in Dubai, received an overwhelming response. The lyrics, penned by Oscar-winner Chandrabose are captivating, while Raghu Kunche not only composed the music but also lent his voice, delighting listeners. In addition to the main awards on August 30, an Excellence Awards ceremony will be held on August 29, with grand preparations already underway.

Top Tollywood actors including Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Teja Sajja, Kiran Abbavaram, Sree Vishnu, Roshan, and actresses Meenakshi Chaudhary, Daksha Nagarkar, and more will attend the event.

Special performances will be delivered by Urvashi Rautela, Ketika Sharma, Faria Abdullah, Priya Hegde, and Sridevi.

Special guests at the ceremony will include legendary comedian Brahmanandam, directors Sukumar, Buchibabu Sana, Bobby, Sai Rajesh, music director Devi Sri Prasad, producers Ashwini Dutt, DVV Danayya, lyricist Chandrabose, and actor Vennela Kishore, among many other celebrities. Several top actors and actresses will also appear as

surprise guest. The entire film industry and fans alike are eagerly waiting for this grand event, which is expected to be a celebration of unparalleled scale.

GAMA Awards 2025 will honor excellence across all 24 crafts of Tollywood, with awards given to films released in 2024. Winners in each category will be selected by the expert jury. This year’s ceremony will once again see some of the most popular films, top stars, and leading technicians receiving honors.

The jury chairpersons for GAMA Awards 2025 include renowned film director A. Kodandarami Reddy, legendary music director Koti, and veteran director B. Gopal, under whose guidance the awards will be presented to deserving artists and technicians in various fields.