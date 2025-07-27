Fighter Shiva First Look Poster Unveiled by Sampath Nandi

The film Fighter Shiva, jointly produced under the banners of Arunagiri Arts and Kaundinya Productions, has completed its shooting and is currently in the post-production phase at a brisk pace. The first look poster of the film was officially unveiled today by renowned director Sampath Nandi.

Directed by Prabhas Nimmala, the film features Manikanth in the lead role, with Aira Bansal playing the female lead. The movie also stars Sunil and Vikas Vasishta in special roles as investigation officers.

The supporting cast includes Madhusudan, Yogi Khatri, Dil Ramesh, Lakshman, Abhay, Anand Bharathi, Gharshana Srinivas, Master Shanvith Nimmala, among others.